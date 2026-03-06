Bombay HC Says Air Pollution Not Limited To City, Asks Panel To Address Emissions From Neighbouring Cities

Bombay High Court directs pollution monitoring panel to consider air pollution drifting into Mumbai from neighbouring cities while preparing recommendations | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 5: Observing that Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality cannot be attributed to sources within the city alone, the Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the high-powered committee (HPC) monitoring air pollution to also suggest measures to address pollution originating from adjoining cities.

The direction came during the hearing of the court’s suo motu (on its own) public interest litigation on air pollution in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad noted that pollution affecting Mumbai may also be drifting in from neighbouring urban centres and directed the committee to consider this aspect while preparing its recommendations.

“Air pollution is not just from the city. It is also coming from adjoining cities. So suggest measures for it as well,” the court observed during the hearing.

Concerns raised over pollution from surrounding areas

The observation came after counsel appearing for environmental group Vanashakti submitted that pollution from surrounding areas was clearly visible while crossing the Atal Setu, indicating that neighbouring cities were also contributing to the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai.

The bench remarked that similar regional factors were seen in Delhi, where pollution is often linked to activities in neighbouring states such as Haryana.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing after one month.

High-powered committee monitoring pollution control

Earlier, on February 9, the High Court had expressed concern over persistently high pollution levels and what it termed a “lackadaisical approach” by civic authorities in addressing the problem.

It had consequently appointed former Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Amjad Sayed and former Bombay High Court judge Justice Anuja Prabhudessai to head a high-powered committee to monitor and enforce pollution control measures in Mumbai and the wider MMR.

The committee has been tasked with supervising compliance with the court’s earlier directions, reviewing reports submitted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and recommending immediate, medium- and long-term measures to curb air pollution.

The court has also warned that any failure by authorities to cooperate with the committee could invite contempt proceedings.

