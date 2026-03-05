Bombay HC Seeks MMRDA Status Report On PIL Over Safety Of Under-Construction Metro Corridors After Mulund Accident

Bombay High Court directs MMRDA to submit a status report on a PIL seeking safety audit of Mumbai Metro construction sites after the fatal Mulund accident | File Photo

Mumbai, March 4: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to file a status report on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a comprehensive structural safety assessment of all under-construction Mumbai Metro corridors following a fatal accident last month in Mulund.

Court questions maintainability of PIL

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, however, questioned the maintainability of a PIL on the issue, saying that every incident cannot become a matter of public interest litigation.

PIL filed after fatal Metro slab collapse

The PIL was filed last month in the wake of a tragic incident on February 14, when a portion of a parapet slab from the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4B collapsed on LBS Marg, crushing a moving autorickshaw and a private car.

Ramdhan Yadav, a farmer and Sarpanch of Rambhartani village in Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot. Two others — the autorickshaw driver and the cab driver — sustained serious injuries.

MMRDA cites consultant negligence

Advocate General Milind Sathe, appearing for the MMRDA, said that it was an unfortunate incident which occurred due to negligence on the part of the consultant. He added that action has been taken against the consultant.

Court to decide maintainability later

While calling for a status report, the bench said it will decide on the issue of the maintainability of the PIL on the next date of hearing.

Petition seeks independent safety audit

The petition, filed by advocate Ruju Thakker, seeks directions to conduct an independent third-party safety audit of all Metro construction sites across Mumbai.

The PIL also urges the court to direct authorities to submit a detailed report explaining the cause of the February 14 accident.

Interim relief sought in petition

As an interim relief, the PIL has requested the court to immediately halt Metro construction work along LBS Marg in Mulund West, near Friend’s Academy, where the incident occurred, and to carry out a structural safety assessment.

A similar direction has also been sought for the Metro work near the Powai turn close to Kanjurmarg. The matter has been kept for hearing after two weeks.

