Mumbai News: Residents Urge High Power Committee To Act Against Govandi–Deonar Biomedical Waste Plant Over Air Pollution Concerns

Mumbai, March 6: Residents of Govandi have submitted an urgent representation to the High Power Committee (HPC) on Air Pollution seeking intervention over the continued operation of the Govandi–Deonar biomedical waste treatment plant run by SMS Envoclean Pvt. Ltd.

Advocate Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, president of the Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society and the original petitioner in the matter before the Bombay High Court, has urged the committee to take suo motu cognisance of the issue. The HPC was constituted following orders of the Bombay High Court to address serious air pollution concerns in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Residents allege plant continues despite relocation directions

In the representation, Shaikh has alleged that the plant continues to operate despite earlier directions for its relocation. Residents living in surrounding neighbourhoods remain exposed to hazardous emissions, raising serious environmental and public health concerns, the submission states.

Residents have complained about frequent night-time pollution, including smoke and foul odours, and the release of potentially toxic pollutants such as dioxins and furans that reportedly cause breathing difficulties.

Residents report worsening health concerns

Tanveer Usmani, an engineer who lives about 500 metres from the plant, said residents feel increasingly helpless. “We have approached every possible forum for help. Dust from the emissions settles on our clothes. Children are growing up stunted. The biowaste plant is destroying our children’s lives,” Usmani said.

According to Shaikh, residents of densely populated areas such as Govandi, Mankhurd and Shivaji Nagar have reported rising cases of respiratory ailments and other health problems, including asthma, tuberculosis, throat and lung cancer, heart disease and skin conditions.

Concerns over delays in relocation

The submission also raises concerns over delays in relocating the facility, with timelines reportedly extended until mid-2027 and several proposed sites having changed without visible progress.

Shaikh has urged the HPC to conduct surprise inspections, including night-time operational checks, install real-time emission monitoring systems with public access, and order an independent investigation along with a comprehensive environmental and public health impact assessment of the Govandi–Deonar region.

“Public health is non-negotiable. Residents cannot continue to bear the consequences of administrative delays,” Shaikh said.

Extension granted to facility

SMS Envoclean has reportedly received a 21-month extension to continue operations beyond the earlier September 2025 shutdown deadline. The facility was to be relocated to Raigad district. The company did not respond to requests for comment.

