Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues Stop-Work Notices To 278 Construction Sites, Intimation Notices Sent To 2,900 Sites

Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC has issued intimation notices to 2,900 construction and infrastructure sites across the city. About 278 stop-work notices have been dispatched to violators for disregarding air pollution norms. Civic officials have confirmed that the notices also target various infrastructure developers engaged in Coastal Road and Metro rail projects, as well as Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plants throughout the city.

BMC creates special squads for inspection

The BMC has established special squads at the ward level to inspect construction and infrastructure sites, delivering notices to those failing to adhere to the BMC's dust mitigation guidelines. With over 6,000 construction sites in the city, 95 squads operating in 24 administrative wards have issued intimation notices to 2,900 sites, and 190 sites have received show-cause notices.

"Construction sites receiving show-cause notices will be granted a specified time to comply with guidelines and implement necessary measures to prevent air pollution at their sites. Failure to do so will result in an immediate halt to their work," stated a senior civic official. Last week, the BMC also halted work on the bullet train project at Bandra Kurla Complex. "Construction site owners and infrastructure project stakeholders have committed to implementing mitigation measures promptly. Our sole aim is to make them comprehend their responsibilities and carry out dust mitigation measures," he added.

Stop-work notices have been issued in H west - Bandra West, P North - Malad, T - Mulund, etc. Additionally, chimneys emitting toxic gases were removed in Bhuleshwar, Zaveri Bazar, and Saki Naka. The BMC introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number, 81696-81696, known as the 'Chief Minister Clean Mumbai Helpline,' for garbage complaints. The BMC had earlier issued 27-point guidelines on air pollution mitigation on October 25.

Mumbai AQI today

In terms of air quality, on Saturday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) displayed an AQI of 89, considered 'good.' However, the overall AQI reached 125 (poor) on Sunday. On the first day of Diwali, there was an increased number of crackers burst throughout the city. BKC recorded an AQI of 205 (unhealthy), while AQI levels were poor in Borivali - 143, Mazgaon - 149, and Malad - 190. Air quality remained at a moderate level in Colaba - 97, Worli - 74, Andheri - 82, and Bhandup - 86, as reported by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

