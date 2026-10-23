Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Enforces 28-Point Guidelines For Construction Sites, Deploys 76 Squads For Surprise Checks | Canva

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has rolled out a 28-point set of guidelines to curb air pollution at construction and demolition sites across Mumbai, backed by surprise inspections by 76 ward-level squads. The civic body has warned that violations could lead to show-cause notices, stop-work orders or sealing of premises as it steps up enforcement ahead of winter.

According to a Mid-day report citing a BMC press release, Mumbai recorded 231 days in the ‘Good’ and ‘Satisfactory’ Air Quality Index (AQI) categories up to October 22, 2026, compared with 218 days in 2025, 216 in 2024 and 185 in 2023. The civic body also cited data from the Union Environment Ministry’s PRANA portal, stating that Mumbai’s PM10 concentration declined by approximately 48 per cent between 2017-18 and 2025-26.

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Dust-control Measures For Construction Sites

The 28-point guidelines prescribe dust-control measures at construction sites, including enclosing sites with green cloth, jute sheets or tarpaulin and covering structures undergoing demolition from top to bottom. Continuous water spraying is mandatory during demolition, while sprinklers or fogging systems must be used during the loading and unloading of construction materials.

The guidelines require metal-sheet barricades of at least 35 feet at projects taller than 70 metres and construction layouts spread over more than one acre. Sites covering less than one acre must have barricades at least 25 feet high. Activities such as grinding, cutting, drilling, sawing and trimming must be conducted in enclosed areas with continuous water sprinkling or fogging to prevent dust from escaping.

Sensor-based air pollution monitors are mandatory at construction sites, with developers required to take immediate corrective action when readings exceed prescribed limits. The BMC said 3,166 construction sites had installed these monitors and connected them to a central dashboard for civic authorities to track pollution levels. CCTV cameras must also be installed along site boundaries to monitor vehicle movement, tyre cleaning and overloading.

Ward-level Squads To Enforce Guidelines

For enforcement, the BMC has deployed 76 ward-level mitigation squads, each required to conduct at least two construction-site inspections daily, apart from follow-up checks at pollution hotspots. Each squad comprises two ward engineers, a police personnel, a marshal and a vehicle, and is headed by a senior ward officer. Violations will be documented through inspection reports, photographs and videos before action is initiated.

The guidelines also require construction and demolition waste to be transported to designated unloading locations in accordance with the prescribed waste management plan. Vehicles must be cleaned after unloading, while the movement and authorised disposal of debris are tracked through the Mumbai Debris Control and Tracking System. Special squads will target illegal dumping, particularly at night.

Road Dust & Vehicle Pollution Checks

To reduce road dust, the BMC said it was undertaking deep cleaning and routine sweeping using 29 multipurpose vehicles. Developers and contractors must clean roads adjoining their construction sites, install tyre-washing facilities at exits and ensure that vehicles carrying construction materials are fully covered, not overloaded and have valid pollution-under-control certificates. The civic body is also coordinating with Mumbai Traffic Police to inspect ready-mix concrete vehicles and take action against visibly polluting vehicles.

The measures extend to open burning, which is prohibited across Mumbai, including at dumping grounds and construction sites. Developers must arrange food for workers to discourage the use of firewood and provide electric heaters for labourers and security guards.

Cleaner Fuel Requirements For Bakeries

The BMC said bakeries account for approximately 3.5 per cent of Mumbai’s particulate matter emissions. Of the city’s 593 bakeries, 209 were already using cleaner fuel, 175 had converted, 69 were undergoing conversion, 87 remained non-compliant and eight had closed. New bakery licences will require cleaner fuel, with compliance verified before approval.

Winter Mitigation & Firecracker Restrictions

The civic body is also installing air pollution control devices at 10 crematoria. Its winter mitigation plan for 2026 covers construction-site compliance, pollution hotspots, road dust, open burning and vehicle checks. Ahead of Diwali, the BMC reiterated that firecrackers are prohibited on public streets, roads, footpaths, lanes and other public places, including silence zones.

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