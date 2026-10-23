Mumbai: BMC Sanctions ₹30 Lakh To Revive Open Wells Amid El Niño Water Shortage Fears

The BMC plans to clean, desilt and repair selected open wells to create alternative water sources and reduce dependence on treated drinking water for non-potable uses | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 22: Amid concerns over water security and the possibility of another below-normal monsoon due to El Niño, the BMC has sanctioned an initial Rs 30 lakh to revive open wells across Mumbai.

The move aims to reduce dependence on treated drinking water for non-potable uses, including road washing, gardening, construction and toilet flushing.

BJP-nominated corporator Pratik Kharpe said he had urged the civic administration to act swiftly amid concerns over whether existing water stocks would last until next year’s monsoon.

Following directions from the Maharashtra government’s Water Resources Department, the BMC will undertake a ward-wise pilot to clean, desilt and repair selected open wells.

Funds For Well Restoration

The funds will be routed through ward assistant commissioners, with each selected well to be equipped with a 5,000-litre storage tank, a 2 HP pump and allied infrastructure.

The civic body has prepared a standard estimate of Rs 4.82 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per well, covering desilting, repairs and equipment installation.

Additional funding can be sought with the approval of the additional municipal commissioner (projects) or the municipal commissioner, depending on requirements.

Alternative Water Sources

The revived wells are expected to provide alternative water sources if rainfall declines or lake levels fall, while improving access to water for local needs and municipal tankers. Removing accumulated silt and waste is also expected to restore the wells as usable local water resources.

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Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar said traditional wells were an important natural resource and that their revival would help Mumbai prepare for potential water shortages amid uncertain rainfall.

He expressed gratitude to the civic administration for approving the initial allocation, saying the initiative would strengthen the city’s water management efforts.

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