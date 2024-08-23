Mumbai: 'Aim Is To Make India Global Maritime Nation,' Says Union Minister Of Ports, Shipping And Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal | X

Stating that the city of Mumbai has a big role to play in realizing the dream of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said the aim of his ministry is to make India a global maritime nation. He was speaking at a function organised by the Mumbai Port Authority (MBPA) on Friday.

"We can achieve this through sustained efforts by developing, modernising and uplifting of infrastructural facilities at our ports. I am proud to say that the country has reached 24th position in the global Port Logistics Index (PLI) from 44th position 10 years back. It is possible because of various measures initiated by the sector," Sonowal said.

The minister also handed over transfer documents got various leasing agreements, including the leasing of two plots to Mahanagar Gas Limited and two plots at Pir Pau for liquid bulk storage to M/s Aegis Logistic Ltd.

The initiatives announced and agreements signed represent a total investment of Rs. 4,000 crore, which is expected to benefit Mumbai significantly. These developments will also generate 1.45 lakh person-days of employment.

The renewal of leases for the Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, leasing of the MBPA Workshop Land, and the allotment of land and water area near the Domestic Cruise Terminal to M/s ONGC for fast crew boats were also finalized.

Sonowal also inaugurated several key projects via an online platform. These included the launch of testing operations for the newly-constructed Third Chemical Berth at Pir Pau, the laying of the foundation stone for the Shore Protection and Reclamation Project at Jawahar Dweep, and the inauguration of the SCADA & PLC Automation System at the Marine Oil Terminal.

Additionally, the iPortman System and Estate Operations Management System (EOMS) were inaugurated, alongside the Mumbai Port Sustainability Foundation. Several MoUs were signed in the presence of the minister which included the one between MBPA and HPCL to develop a Green Fuel Ecosystem, Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and MBPA to collaborate on emission management, decarbonization, digitization, and safety in port and shipping operations.



Additionally, an MoU was signed with the Royal Bombay Yacht Club for the placement of a pontoon to enhance passenger safety at the Gateway of India. Finally, an agreement was signed with RPG Foundation for the development of gardens and heritage showcasing on the pavements in Ballard Estate.