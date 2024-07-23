Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal Approves the Development of an Agricultural Commodity-based Processing & Storage Facility at JNPA

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal | X

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) - India’s Best Performing Port, received approval from the Hon’ble Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal for the Development of Export-Import cum Domestic Agricultural Commodity-based Processing & Storage Facility at JNPA on July 19th, 2024. This is India's first one-of-its-kind facility provided by JN Port.

Speaking about the initiative, Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Chairman, JNPA, said, “Following the theme laid by the ministry about the ‘port-led development’ and JNPA’s efforts for ‘Port led industrialisation’ we are developing Domestic Agricultural Commodity based Processing & Storage Facility. The primary objective of the project is to mitigate wastage due to multiple handling, and unhygienic storage and extend the shelf life of a variety of produce. This initiative aligns with our aim to create a comprehensive port ecosystem.”

The proposed facility is planned on 27 acres of land and is designed to provide comprehensive services including processing, sorting, packing, and laboratory facilities, emphasizing its commitment to ensuring compliance with food safety and trade regulations and shall cater to the agricultural commodities not only of Maharashtra but also of other states such as Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The export infrastructure is strategically designed to include essential facilities such as:

Cold Storage: Ensuring optimal temperature management crucial for preserving product freshness and quality.

Pre-cooling Facilities: Vital for preparing perishable goods for transport, and maintaining their integrity throughout the journey.

Frozen Storage: Designed to accommodate goods requiring deep freeze conditions to preserve texture, taste, and nutritional value.

Dry Warehouses: Providing secure storage solutions for non-perishable goods, safeguarding them from environmental factors.

On the import side, the facility will mirror these capabilities with dedicated frozen and cold storage options, along with dry warehouses, ensuring seamless handling and storage solutions for imported goods.

With advanced technology and efficient processing and preservation techniques, the facility is poised to significantly reduce post-harvest losses, thereby positively impacting the entire agricultural supply chain. The project, estimated at Rs 285 crores, will be executed in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode and Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model. Interested companies can download the tender document from JNPA’s website, www.jnport.gov.in OR log on to the Central Public Procurement Portal (https://eprocure.gov.in/eprocure/app).

This project underscores JNPA's unwavering commitment to sustainability, and fortifying India's position in the global agricultural landscape. The launch is anticipated to mark a significant milestone in the evolution of India's agricultural sector.