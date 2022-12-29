Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor: NHSRCL opens financial bids for design and construction of BKC station

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has opened financial bids for the design and construction of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) high speed rail station in Mumbai (Maharashtra) under MAHSR C1 package.

The financial bids of 3 (three) technically qualified bidders were opened today and M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd and Hindustan Construction Company Limited Joint Venture (M/s MEIL-HCC Joint Venture) have quoted lowest bid.

The technical bids of this tender were opened on 4th November 2022.

NHSRCL signed agreement for viaduct design & construction with Larsen & Toubro Limited in Feb 2022

Earlier in February 2022, National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited signed an agreement today with M/s Larsen & Toubro Limited for the design and construction of about 8 Km of viaduct including an HSR station in Vadodara in the state of Gujarat for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR C-5 Package).

To ensure seamless integration with the railways, the Vadodara HSR station is planned above the existing platform No. 7 of the Vadodara station of the Indian Railway. With this integration, the passengers will get the comfort of easy transfer between HSR and Indian Railways.

NHSRCL has already awarded 100% civil contracts for the construction of MAHSR alignment in Gujarat state (352 km out of 508 km of total MAHSR corridor) including eight (08) HSR stations (at Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Billimora and Vapi) and two Rolling stock depots at Sabarmati and Surat.

Director Project, Shri Rajendra Prasad and other Directors from NHSRCL and officials from Larsen and Toubro Limited attended the contract signing ceremony.