Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor Achieves Significant Milestones With 100% Land Acquisition

MAHSR

In a significant development, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor has achieved a major milestone with the completion of 100% land acquisition for the ambitious project. As of January 8, 2024, all necessary land parcels in Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), and Maharashtra have been successfully acquired, paving the way for the rapid advancement of this transformative infrastructure initiative.

Confirming the development, a senior official of National High Speed Rail Corporation said, The project has reached a crucial stage with all civil contracts awarded for the Gujarat and Maharashtra sections of the corridor. This marks a substantial step forward in the overall development of the high-speed rail network.

"Over 120.4 km of girders have been launched, and more than 50 percent i.e. 271 km of pier casting has been completed, showcasing the project's commitment to efficient and robust construction methodologies," he said.

Laying of Reinforced Concrete rack bed has commenced in Surat, Anand

Apart from that, laying of the Reinforced Concrete (RC) track bed has commenced in Surat and Anand. This innovative Japanese Shinkansen-inspired track system is being introduced for the first time in India, reflecting the project's commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies.

Additionally another significant achievement includes the completion of the first mountain tunnel, measuring 350 meter in length and 12.6 metre in diameter, near Zaroli Village in Valsad, Gujarat, accomplished in just 10 months.

Steel Bridge Erection: The erection of the first steel bridge, spanning 70 meters and weighing 673 MT, across NH 53 in Surat, Gujarat, is a testament to the engineering prowess and efficiency of the project.

River Bridges: Bridge works on six rivers out of a total of 24 river bridges on the MAHSR corridor have also been completed. Work for India’s first 7 km undersea rail tunnel, a part of the 21 km long tunnel between BKC and Shilphata in Maharashtra, is also in progress. Similarly construction works on all eight High-Speed Rail (HSR) stations in Gujarat are underway, with significant progress in foundation work. In Maharashtra, the Mumbai HSR station has seen a 99% completion of secant pile work and substantial excavation progress.

National High Speed rail corporation is aiming to start operation of Bullet train between Surat to Bilimora in 2026.

"The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is poised to revolutionize rail travel in India, offering unprecedented speed and efficiency. The successful completion of land acquisition sets the stage for accelerated construction activities, bringing the dream of high-speed rail connectivity between Mumbai and Ahmedabad one step closer to reality. As the project progresses, it is expected to not only enhance transportation infrastructure but also contribute significantly to economic development and regional connectivity," said spokesperson of National High Speed Rail Corporation.