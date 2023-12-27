Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor Achieves Significant Milestones With Successful Land Acquisition, Awarding Of All Civil Contracts

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail |

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor is emerging as a beacon of progress as it achieved significant milestones in 2023. One of the key accomplishments is the awarding of all civil contracts for Gujarat and Maharashtra, setting the stage for transformative change in high-speed rail connectivity. The corridor boasts an impressive 508 km alignment, with 352 km traversing through Gujarat and DNH and an additional 156 km in Maharashtra.

Land acquisition completed

Land acquisition, a critical aspect of any major infrastructure project, has been successfully completed, with an overall rate of 99.95%. Gujarat and DNH achieved a commendable 100%, while Maharashtra stands at an impressive 99.83%.

The construction of eight High-Speed Rail (HSR) stations – Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati – is progressing at various stages. This network of stations promises to enhance regional connectivity and facilitate seamless travel for passengers.

Completion of 1st mountain tunnel

The MAHSR project reached a significant milestone with the completion of the first mountain tunnel, a 350 m marvel near Zaroli Village in Valsad, Gujarat, achieved in just 10 months. Additionally, the installation of the first steel bridge, spanning 70 meters and weighing 673 MT, across NH 53 in Surat, Gujarat, signifies the robust engineering prowess behind this venture.

The corridor encompasses 24 river bridges and 28 steel bridges, enhancing connectivity across water bodies and challenging terrains. Six river bridges have been completed, with work on others such as Narmada, Tapti, Mahi, and Sabarmati in progress.

"To address the potential noise generated during operations, noise barriers are being strategically erected along the viaduct, emphasizing a commitment to passenger comfort and environmental considerations," said an official.

Introduction of Japanese technology

An exciting development is the introduction of the Japanese Shinkansen's J-slab ballastless track system, a first in India. The laying of the first Reinforced Concrete (RC) track bed in Surat and Anand heralds a new era in high-speed rail technology.

According to a senior official, MAHSR corridor is not just terrestrial; it delves into the depths with India's first 7 km undersea rail tunnel, forming part of a 21 km long tunnel between BKC and Shilphata in Maharashtra. Civil works for the Mumbai HSR station have commenced, marking a crucial step toward creating a modern transportation hub.

"The commitment to operational excellence is evident with the establishment of two slab track manufacturing factories in Surat and Anand. The geotech work for the remaining alignment in Maharashtra, including stations at Boisar, Virar, and Thane, is progressing steadily," said an official.

The Sabarmati Multimodal Transit Hub is nearing completion, showcasing a holistic approach to transportation solutions.

As the MAHSR project continues to forge ahead, the training and recruitment of the first set of HSR Pilots in Japan underscore the dedication to ensuring a skilled workforce for the operation and maintenance of this groundbreaking high-speed rail network.

"MAHSR corridor is not merely a railway project; it's a testament to India's commitment to cutting-edge technology, seamless connectivity, and a future where travel is not just fast but also sustainable and efficient. The journey towards high-speed rail excellence has truly begun, with the MAHSR corridor leading the way," said an official.