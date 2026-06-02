Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: 417-Metre-Long Third Mountain Tunnel Breakthrough Achieved In Palghar - VIDEO

Palghar: A 417-metre-long and 14.4-metre-wide third mountain tunnel breakthrough has been achieved for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project in Maharashtra's Palghar area.

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According to the update shared by the Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnav, the third mountain tunnel breakthrough is located at the Ambesari Village in Dahanu Taluka.

The tunnel was excavated from both ends using controlled drilling and blasting techniques and state-of-the-art monitoring systems, and geotechnical equipment was deployed to ensure the stability and safety of the structure during excavation.

With this latest breakthrough, the excavation of all three mountain tunnels in Maharashtra has been completed within the last five months. The bullet train corridor passes through two industrial towns, Boisar in Maharashtra and Vapi in Gujarat, and the route between these two stations includes these three mountain tunnels.

Read Also Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Likely To Offer Food Via Vending Machines Instead Of Pantry Cars

First Picture Out

Recently, the picture of India’s first proposed bullet train was displayed at Gate Number 4 of the Ministry of Railways in Delhi.

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About Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

The high-speed train will operate on the 508-kilometre Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, which is being developed with technical and financial support from Japan. Designed to run at speeds of up to 320 kilometres per hour, the project aims to transform rail travel between Maharashtra and Gujarat by drastically reducing travel time.

The route will begin from Bandra Kurla Complex, BKC, in Mumbai and pass through Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand and Ahmedabad before ending at Sabarmati. With limited halts at Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, passengers are expected to complete the journey in around 2 hours and 7 minutes, making it significantly faster than current rail or road options.

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