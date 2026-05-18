Revealed! First Photo Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

First Photo Revealed of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project | IANS

The picture of India’s first proposed bullet train has been displayed at Gate Number 4 of the Ministry of Railways in Delhi, marking another symbolic milestone for the ambitious Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project.

The high-speed train will operate on the 508-kilometre Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, which is being developed with technical and financial support from Japan. Designed to run at speeds of up to 320 kilometres per hour, the project aims to transform rail travel between Maharashtra and Gujarat by drastically reducing travel time.

Pictures of the country’s first proposed bullet train have been installed at Gate Number 4 of Rail Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/2bOFZPQ6hX — IANS (@ians_india) May 18, 2026

The route will begin from Bandra Kurla Complex, BKC, in Mumbai and pass through Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand and Ahmedabad before ending at Sabarmati.

With limited halts at Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, passengers are expected to complete the journey in around 2 hours and 7 minutes, making it significantly faster than current rail or road options.

A picture of the country's first proposed bullet train has been displayed at the Ministry of Railways. The picture has been installed at Gate Number 4: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/LcbwMstDuw — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

Major Construction Work Underway

The Railway Ministry had earlier confirmed in February 2026 that all 1,389.5 hectares of land required for the project had been acquired and statutory approvals secured.

Construction work has since gathered momentum across multiple sections of the corridor. Out of the planned 12 stations, foundation work has already been completed at eight stations including Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

In Maharashtra, work continues at Thane, Virar and Boisar, while excavation work at the underground BKC station is nearing completion.

At the Rail Bhawan new gate….. bullet train on display pic.twitter.com/02PgsytzH4 — 🦏 Payal M/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) May 18, 2026

Engineering Milestones Achieved

The project has also achieved several key engineering milestones. Authorities said 17 river bridges have already been completed, while work on major bridges across the Narmada, Mahi, Tapti and Sabarmati rivers is progressing rapidly.

Depot construction at Thane, Surat and Sabarmati is also underway.

One of the most challenging parts of the project remains the 21 kilometre undersea tunnel stretch in Maharashtra. Officials stated that construction has already started and around 4.8 kilometres of tunnelling between Ghansoli and Shilphata has been completed so far.

Indian Railways believes the corridor will not only improve passenger travel but also strengthen connectivity to major industrial hubs and the upcoming Vadhvan Port through Boisar.