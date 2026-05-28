Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Likely To Offer Food Via Vending Machines Instead Of Pantry Cars | IANS

Mumbai: Passengers travelling on India’s first bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad may soon rely on automatic vending machines for food and beverage services instead of conventional onboard catering. Sources in the Railway Board said the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is seriously considering a vending-based service model, keeping in mind the shorter travel duration and high-frequency operations planned for the corridor.

According to officials, the authority believes a separate pantry or onboard catering arrangement may not be practical for the high-speed rail service, where trains are expected to run at speeds of up to 320 kmph. However, NHSRCL is still evaluating multiple options to ensure passengers receive convenient and efficient services during travel. “Vending machines are currently among the preferred options, but discussions are still underway to explore better and more passenger-friendly alternatives,” a source said.

Sources added that the vending machines are likely to offer drinks, beverages and ready-to-eat packed food items for passengers during the journey. Officials believe the automated system can provide faster service while reducing operational challenges associated with onboard kitchens and catering staff.

The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor will connect Maharashtra and Gujarat through 12 stations Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. Once fully operational, the corridor is expected to transform intercity travel between the two states by significantly reducing journey time.

The first operational section of the project will be a 100-km stretch between Surat and Vapi in Gujarat. The section is officially scheduled to open for public service on August 15, 2027. Officials said the initial operations will help authorities assess passenger response, service systems and operational efficiency before the full corridor becomes functional.

The bullet train service is planned to operate 70 trips daily, including 35 in each direction. During peak hours, trains are expected to run every 20 minutes, making it one of the country’s most frequent long-distance rail services.

Construction work on the ambitious project is progressing rapidly. As of May 4, around 349 km of viaduct work and 443 km of pier work had been completed. In addition, 17 river bridges, five PSC bridges and 13 steel bridges are ready. Recently, two tunnel boring machines (TBMs) were also lowered in the Mumbai region for underground work, marking a major milestone in the Maharashtra section of the project.

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