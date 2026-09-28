Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Maharashtra's First 100-Metre-Long Steel Bridge Successfully Launched In Bhiwandi |

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Monday successfully launched a 100-metre-long steel bridge over NH-3 at Dive-Anjur village in Bhiwandi, Thane district, marking the completion of the first steel bridge for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project in Maharashtra.

The bridge weighs 1,405 metric tonnes (MT) and is 14 metres high and 14 metres wide.

A landmark milestone for India’s Bullet Train Project! 🚄🇮🇳



A 100-metre, 1,405 MT steel bridge has been successfully launched over NH-3 at Dive-Anjur, Bhiwandi, the first steel bridge completed for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project in Maharashtra.#BulletTrain pic.twitter.com/U30bK9Hn40 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 28, 2026

According to reports, 28 steel bridges are planned along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor, of which 16 have been completed so far. Such bridges are being used where the corridor crosses highways, expressways, major rivers and railway lines, particularly at locations requiring longer spans.

Bridge fabricated in Tamil Nadu

A key feature of the bridge is that it was fabricated at a workshop in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, around 1,300 km from the launch site. The structure was transported to Maharashtra on trailers and assembled at the site before installation.

The fabrication process involved precision cutting, drilling, welding and painting in accordance with prescribed designs, drawings and specifications.

Specialised structures for bullet train corridor

The bridge is part of the infrastructure being developed for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor, which requires specialised structures to negotiate existing transport networks and geographical features.

Steel bridges are particularly suitable for locations where longer spans are required to cross highways, expressways, major rivers and railway lines.

The newly launched bridge has a length of 100 metres and weighs 1,405 MT, with a height and width of 14 metres each.

Moreover, the reports further states that the project will also use movable crossings, or swing-nose crossings, at high-speed turnouts to enable trains to operate safely at speeds of up to 320 kmph. Unlike conventional fixed crossings, movable crossings eliminate the gap in the rail at the crossing point.

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