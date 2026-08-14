Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Thane, Surat And Sabarmati To Form Three-Depot Maintenance Network

Thane, Surat, and Sabarmati will form the rolling stock maintenance network for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor to support inspections, repairs, and train operations | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is creating a three-depot maintenance network across Maharashtra and Gujarat, with Thane, Surat and Sabarmati set to support the high-speed trainsets once services begin.

The facilities are being planned to ensure that trains can undergo regular inspections, repairs, overhauls and other maintenance without affecting the reliability of operations on the 508-km corridor.

The Thane depot in Maharashtra, along with the two depots in Gujarat, will form the rolling-stock maintenance network for the corridor. While the latest details released by the government focus on the Sabarmati facility, the inclusion of Thane is particularly significant for Mumbai, which will be the southern terminal of the high-speed rail corridor. The three-depot arrangement will provide maintenance support at different points along the route and help distribute the operational workload.

Sabarmati Depot Planned For Heavy Repairs

The Sabarmati Rolling Stock Depot is being equipped for both light and heavy maintenance. It will have emergency repair, wheel re-profiling, car body repair, equipment and bogie workshops, general inspection facilities, inspection sheds and a train-washing plant.

The facility will initially have four inspection lines and 10 stabling lines, with provision to expand to eight inspection lines and 29 stabling lines as train operations increase.

The workshop has been designed to accommodate 16-car trainsets, with dedicated bogie exchange and general inspection lines to facilitate bogie replacement, inspection and overhaul.

The depot will also have effluent and sewage treatment facilities, garbage disposal systems and four reservoirs for groundwater recharge and meeting its water requirements.

Surat And Thane To Share Workload

The Surat depot, along with Sabarmati and Thane, will provide additional maintenance capacity for the corridor, creating a distributed network rather than depending on a single facility.

The arrangement is expected to improve train availability and allow maintenance activities to be carried out closer to different operating sections of the corridor.

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Officials said the rolling-stock depots are being developed with advanced machinery and several systems that will be used in India for the first time. The facilities are expected to play a critical role in maintaining the high-speed trainsets and ensuring safe, reliable and efficient operations on India’s first bullet train corridor.

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