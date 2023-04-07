Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Financial bids opened for 21 km tunnel | File

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has opened financial bids for the construction of a 21-km long tunnel including India’s first 7 km long undersea tunnel in the state of Maharashtra for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

The financial bids of 2 (two) technically qualified bidders were opened today and M/s Afcons Infrastructure Limited has quoted the lowest bid.

The technical bids of this tender were opened on February 9, 2023.

According to officials, three tunnel-boring machines will construct 15.4km of the structure, while the remaining stretch will be built using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method.

NSHRCL to plant 5,300 trees in lieu of 1,828 felled

National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NSHRCL) has decided to plant over 5,300 trees in lieu of 1,828 trees to be felled for the 508 km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

According to the spokesperson of NHSRCL, a total of 1,687 trees will be affected in the 3.9252 hectare area of the plot located at Vikhroli. Apart from that, 141 trees will be transplanted. Plantation of these trees will be done through the forest department.

Out of 3.9 hectare plot, two hectare will be used for construction of traction substation and distribution substation, number of total trees in this area is 1243.

Similarly, in the construction zone, a tunnel shaft and ventilation building will be constructed in 1.9 hectare, total number of existing trees in this area is 585.