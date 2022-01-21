Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train: Contract for design, supply and construction of Track signed by officials

In a major boost in Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train project, contract for Track Package of Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor has been signed on January 21st in New Delhi. This is the first Agreement for Design, Supply and Construction of Track and Track related works for Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor.



This contract will cover about 47% of total alignment of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project (508 km), from Maharashtra- Gujarat Border to Vadodara in the state of Gujarat. The scope of works in this contract include design, supply and construction of Track and Track related works including testing and commissioning.

Confirming development a senior officials said, "National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited signed an agreement on Friday, with M/s IRCON International Limited for design, supply and construction of track and track related works for Double Line High Speed Railway (237 Km between Vadodara and Vapi in the state of Gujarat) for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor".

The ballast-less slab Track system as used in Japanese high speed rail (Shinkansen) will be used in this India’s first HSR ( High Speed Rail project . Japan Railway Track Consultant Co. Limited (JRTC) has provided the detailed design and drawing of major HSR track components like Track bed, Track slab arrangement and continuous welded rail (CWR) forces etc. for the contract.

"The contract will also boost the Make in India initiative as an Indian company M/s IRCON International Limited has been awarded the contract" said an officials adding that the agreement signing ceremony was attended by Managing Director, NHSRCL ( National High Speed Rail Corporation) Satish Agnihotri along with other directors, MIYAMOTO Shingo Minister (Economic and Development), Embassy of Japan in India, SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA (India Office). Yogesh Kumar Mishra, Managing Director, IRCON International Limited along with other senior officers from NHSRCL, IRCON, JICC, JRTC and JARTS.

Speaking on the occasion, Satish Agnihotri, Managing Director, NHSRCL said “We have received support from JICA in a very effective manner. I appreciate the technical support extended by JICC, JARTS and JRTC for Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project.”

Minister Economic and Development, Embassy of Japan in India, MIYAMOTO Shingo called Mumbai-Ahmedabad High speed Rail project as the biggest and most brightly shining example of cooperation between India and Japan. “Under this contract Indian contractors will receive transfer of Japanese Shinkansen technology which will give a big boost to Make in India initiative.” he further added.

SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India said “The Track works is a crucial part of railway safety and comfortable ride in Shinkansen technology. Track work contract will offer a unique opportunity for Indian companies to work with Japanese agencies who have expertise in Shinkansen technology.”

Rajendra Prasad, Director Project, National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said “The Shinkansen technology has unpanelled record of safety and track plays a very important role in the safety of train running. It is an excellent example of transfer of technology, as Japanese experts will come to India to provide training to Indian supervisors and workers involved in Track work”.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:32 PM IST