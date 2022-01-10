L&T bags contract for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

Larsen & Toubro stated that it has bagged contract from National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), to design and construct a part of Mumbai Ahmedabad high speed rail project, India's first high speed rail corridor, popularly referred to as the bullet train project.

The company stated that the major scope of work for the project comprises design and construction of civil and building works for a double line high speed railway of a length of 8.198 kms.

The scope also includes the major station of Vadodara, confirmation car base, viaduct and bridges, crossing bridges, architectural, MEP and other associated works. The project alignment passes through Vadodara, Gujarat.

The company said that the project is scheduled to be completed within 49 months.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 03:12 PM IST