Mumbai: Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, nurses from BMC-run hospitals tie rakhis to former CM Uddhav Thackeray |

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, nurses from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run hospitals on Wednesday met former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and tied rakhis to him for his co-operation and support during COVID-19 times when he was the CM.

Administering oath to rebel MLAs amounts to murder of democracy and Constitution, claims Shiv Sena

A day after the Maharashtra cabinet expansion, the Shiv Sena claimed administering ministerial oath to rebels MLAs, whose disqualification pleas are pending before the Supreme Court, amounted to murder of democracy and the Constitution.

By finally taking the ministerial oath, the rebels have taken a dip in the Ganga river. But will they be able to "wash the sin of betrayal?" an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' asked today.

The expression on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's face while administering the oath to ministers was as if he was doing a "divine work", it quipped.

The Marathi daily also slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for "bowing" before Delhi seven times by going to the national capital before the cabinet expansion.

"When the plea of disqualification is pending before the Supreme Court, administering oath to the rebel MLAs amounts to murder of democracy and the Constitution," the editorial said.

The sword of disqualification hangs over Shinde and 39 rebels, it said.

"but will those who betrayed (Uddhav Thackeray) and switched sides ever be satisfied? The blot of treachery will never be washed off," the Marathi publication said.

