Mumbai: Agripada Police Nab Accused Who Duped Woman Of Cash & Gold, Accomplice Apprehended In Worli | Pixabay/ Representational Image

Agripada police have arrested an accused for defrauding a female teacher in the name of borrowing money and keeping her jewelry on interest. The complainant woman provided information about this accused to the police by calling, after which the police arrested the accused.

Details of the scam

According to the information received from the police, Shahzad Malik (36), an acquaintance of the complainant, had asked for a loan of some money. Then the woman lent him Rs 2 lakh in cash and 15 tola gold. During this time, Malik introduced his friend Sameer Khan @ Ravi Dheeraj Popat @ Sameer Merchant (39) to the woman. Sameer also befriended the complainant and asked her for some financial help. The complainant woman had lent 45 tola gold to Sameer.

Both Malik and Sameer had promised the complainant woman to return her money soon, but later, both of them refused to return the money. The woman had complained about this to Agripada police. The police had arrested the accused Malik in this case in the year 2019, but Sameer was absconding since then.

The complainant woman came to know from somewhere that Sameer was working as a receptionist in a mall in Worli. The woman herself reached the mall, and as soon as she recognized Sameer, she called the Mumbai Police control room and informed about Sameer.

Worli Police arrests Sameer

As soon as the woman called, Worli police arrived there within a few minutes and caught Sameer and brought him to the police station. After which Worli police informed Agripada police about Sameer and handed him over to them.

An officer said that the accused first gained the trust of the woman. In order to make her a victim of their fraud, the accused first took small amounts of money from her and gave it back to her, due to which the accused completely won the trust of the woman. Then, while talking, they asked her for financial help. The woman helped both of them, but after taking the money, both the accused absconded.