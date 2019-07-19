Mumbai: Agitating power worker’s wedding to be held at protest site

Thane: A state-run power company worker, whose wedding is scheduled for Friday, is sitting on a fast against his alleged illegal transfer and has refused to call off the protest, prompting his family members to hold all his marriage-related ceremonies at the protest site.

Nikhil Tikhe along with some of his other colleagues has been staging the protest since July 9 in front of the office of the power company's chief engineer in Amravati district, located around 600 km from here.

When he stone-walled all requests to suspend his stir in order to get married, his family members decided to perform all the pre-wedding functions at the protest venue. They organised a 'mehendi' ceremony there on Wednesday night.

The 'haldi' ceremony (a ritual of applying turmeric to the bride and groom, which is considered auspicious) was performed on Thursday morning by his relatives and friends at the protest site.

"If he doesn't change his mind, then the wedding ceremony will also be held at the protest site on Friday, as scheduled, in the presence of his family members and colleagues,"

Maharashtra State Electricity Workers Federation joint secretary Lileshwar Bansode told PTI. He said seven of the federation's members were protesting for the last week against their alleged illegal transfers and denial of promotion.

To a query, Tikhe said, "As long as the issue is not resolved, I would continue the protest."