Mumbai: After plaint, consumer to get new Lenovo laptop or his money back

The South Mumbai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Croma (Infiniti Retail Ltd.) and Lenovo Pvt. Ltd to give a complainant a new laptop within 30 days.

If that’s not possible, the Worli resident will get a refund with 12% interest per annum from the date of payment to date of realisation. The Commission has also directed compensation of Rs 25,000 for mental agony and litigation cost. The order has to be complied within 45 days.

On July 2, 2021, Mr Suryawanshi had purchased a Lenovo ideapad 3 Laptop from Croma for Rs 35,879. Within a few days of purchase, he noticed that its camera was faulty.

He took the laptop to Croma where a representative compared the laptop’s camera with another one of the same configuration and found that it was indeed faulty. The store person assured him that it would be sent for repair / replacement.

In September, the complainant was called to the store and asked to meet a Lenovo technician, who compared the camera with another device of the same configuration and found lack of clarity. However, he gave an unacceptable explanation. As his grievance wasn’t resolved, he approached the consumer forum.