Mumbai: After more than 12 months of P-North ward split, BMC begins land acquisition for new Malad ward office

Mumbai: More than a year after the split of the P-North ward, the BMC has finally started the process of acquiring the land for the new ward office which will come up at Pathanwadi, Malad East. The construction of the new building is likely to be started post monsoon, said the civic sources.

In January 2023, the official of P-North ward had written to the Chief Engineer of the Development Plan Department to acquire the plot at Malad East reserved for municipal chowki. The letter read, “The location of the plot is ideal for the new P-East wardoffice. It is also accessible from the Western Express Highway and the plot is centrally located for Dindoshi and Malad East citizens. The plot measuring 9138.25 sq m is sufficient for the new ward office.”

Reason for P-North ward split

P-North, which comprises east and west sides of Malad, is the most densely populated and biggest ward. Hence, it was becoming challenging to provide civic facilities. Also, the existing ward office is located in Malad West so the citizens residing in Appa Pada, Ambedkar Nagar, Kranti Nagar and Santosh Nagar have to travel 5-6 km to reach the office.

Considering the issue, the BMC approved the split in January 2022 and made a provision of Rs5 crore for the construction of a new ward office. The civic body has two reserved lands; one for municipal chowki at Pathanwadi and another for a new wardoffice at the Malad station Road.

Vinod Mishra, former corporator and senior BJP leader said, “The process to acquire the land at Pathanwadi has started. We are hoping to get the land in a few months. We might arrange bhumi pujan for the plot by the first week of October.”

Ward population

9.43 lakh

Area covered

46.67 sq m

Split approved in..

January 2022

New ward office location

Pathanwadi, Malad East

