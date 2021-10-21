Mumbai: After Kalanagar, BKC Art plaza on cards

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) intends to develop an Art Events Plaza next to the vacant land parcel in BKC, south of Nandadeep Garden, on the bank of Mithi River with frontage to the Western Express Highway. The site is located in close proximity to the Kalanagar intersection. A day ago, FPJ reported that the area under the Kalanagar flyover will also be developed into a social and cultural plaza.

According to the MMRDA’s larger BKC Art District Master plan, the proposed plaza has the potential to become a key attraction in the city. The vision for its design is to integrate the physical urban public realm with the cultural fabric of the city.

Host to many art festivals, Mumbai has always been a centre to showcase and witness various art forms. Therefore the idea of creating an art district emerged. The total area of the site is 10,500 sq m (around one hectare). The site is accessible by Bandra railway station that is at a walking distance of 850 mts. Metro line 2B, once completed, will pass over the site. Moreover, the upcoming BKC station on Line 3 will also be in close proximity.

The plaza can serve as a meeting/ congregation point, recreational zone and waiting zone, which is well equipped with all facilities and infrastructure. With the plan of BKC art district and BKC art festival, this plaza will serve as a major venue to host artists, stalls and exhibitions during the festival ,as per the MMRDA.

The plaza is designed with an amphitheatre that can accommodate 100 persons on stepped seating. The amphitheatre is designed to facilitate viewing of events from all across the plaza and even Nandadeep Garden. A fragrant garden is planned on the southern edge of the site towards Mithi River to mitigate the odours that arise from the river due to pollution and debris dumping. Mobile food trucks that act as an anchor for the plaza will be placed on the northwestern edge of the land parcel.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 02:17 AM IST