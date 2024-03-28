Mumbai: After Husband Calls Wife 'Second Hand', Court Directs Him To Pay Compensation Of ₹3 Crore | Representational Image / Pixabay

Mumbai: Verbal fights, name-calling, difference of opinion are common traits of any typical husband-wife quarrel. Some believe couples who don't fight are not real. In one of the most bizarre incidents that has come to light from Mumbai, a wife actually walked up to court with a quarrel and sought compensation from her husband under the domestic violence law. According to wife who refused to reveal her name said that her husband called her 'second hand' because it was her second marriage. The exact date of the incident couldn't be confirmed.

The wife then filed a complaint under the Domestic Violence Act in the Metropolitan Magistrate's Court. She further accused the husband of physically assaulting her. The allegations made by the victim were seconded by mother and uncle. Now, the court has directed the accused husband to pay compensation of Rs 3 crore, find a house in Dadar, alternatively Rs 75 thousand for the house and maintenance allowance of Rs 1.5 lakh per month.

