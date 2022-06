Mumbai: After hiatus of several months, active COVID-19 cases in city reaches 5 figures to stand at 10,047 | File Image

After hiatus of several months, active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai have reached 5 figures to stand at 10,047.

A total of 1,745 new COVID-19 cases were reported today. One death was also reported. However, 888 patients recovered in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra | After hiatus of several months, active covid cases in Mumbai reached 5 figures to stand at 10,047. Total of 1,745 new Covid cases were reported today. One covid death was also reported. However, 888 patients recovered in last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/FqtsUCvxh7 — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022