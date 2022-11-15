e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: After closing Gokhale bridge, BMC floats tenders for repairing alternate roads connecting Andheri East and Andheri West

On November 01, BMC directed the Mumbai Traffic Police to shut down the Gokhale bridge for both vehicular and pedestrian movement from November 7 onwards.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 10:04 PM IST
After the closure of the Gokhale bridge of Andheri, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has floated tenders worth rupees 25 Crore 10 lakh for the repairing and filling up of potholes of all the alternate roads which will connect Andheri east and Andheri west 

On November 01, BMC directed the Mumbai Traffic Police to shut down the Gokhale bridge for both vehicular and pedestrian movement from November 7 onwards. On November 04, Mumbai police had given a list of alternate routes. Khar Subway, Milan Subway flyover bridge, Santacruz, Captain Gore flyover bridge Vile parle, Andheri Subway, Andheri, Balasaheb Thackeray flyover bridge, Jogeshwari, Mrunaltai Gore, flyover bridge, Goregaon are the alternative routes to connect Andheri east and west. Now, BMC will repair and fill up potholes of these alternative routes and roads which connect to these alternative routes.

"The work will be carried post-midnight and it will be a continuous process till the demolition of the bridge and new bridge comes up." the official added. 

After the closure of this bridge, the BMC removed hawkers and encroachments adjoining the roads for faster vehicular movement. Civic officials said that in a prioritised manner potholes are also being filled at some of the alternate routes including the SV Road and Link Road.

BMC has already sought opinions from IIT- Mumbai and VJTI that whether a portion of a bridge can be kept open for pedestrians and two-wheelers or not.  Civic officials said that they are repairing the bad patches of the road on an immediate basis to ease the traffic jam situation, which happened mainly during rush hours. 

