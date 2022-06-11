e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: After BMC's review, now, Navy, NDRF, Fire Brigade to visit various vulnerable areas of city

Last week, BMC Commissioner had taken a review of monsoon preparation work and said BMC is ready for the monsoon.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
NDRF during rescue operation after a wall collapses at Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. | ANI

Every citizen of Mumbai waits for Monsoon but this rain also troubles Mumbaikars with waterlogging, landslides, and building collapse problems.

Last week, BMC Commissioner had taken a review of monsoon preparation work and said BMC is ready for the monsoon.

Now, Navy, NDRF teams, Mumbai Fire brigade, and ward level BMC officers will visit various vulnerable areas of Mumbai. During visits, these teams will make plans to tackle untoward incidents, rescue operations and relocation of people.

Hemant Parab, Chief Firebrigade Officer said " In the next two three days, we will visit Kurla, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Wadala area. Our priority is for the landslide area and areas with water logging issues will be visited thereafter. We will conduct recce of those areas. We will also prepare teams of local to coordinate and help people if the untoward incident occurrs".

"During the visit, we will sensitise the locals. after our visit, they will also get an alert. And during heavy rainfall, they may leave the area or take precautions," Said Parab

There are 72 landslide-prone areas in Mumbai. These areas are included in the red zone category. NDRF, Navy, BMC ward level officers and Firebrigade all will make arrangements for coordination among themselves.

Read Also
South-West monsoon arrives in Mumbai, most of Konkan region in Maharashtra
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: After BMC's review, now, Navy, NDRF, Fire Brigade to visit various vulnerable areas of city

RECENT STORIES

Prophet Row: Bulldozers out in UP cities after violent protests

Prophet Row: Bulldozers out in UP cities after violent protests

South-West monsoon arrives in Mumbai, most of Konkan region in Maharashtra

South-West monsoon arrives in Mumbai, most of Konkan region in Maharashtra

Navi Mumbai: One dead, seven injured as ceiling slabs of multiple flats collapse in Nerul building

Navi Mumbai: One dead, seven injured as ceiling slabs of multiple flats collapse in Nerul building

As Monsoon reaches Mumbai, are city roads prepared for it? Here's what we know

As Monsoon reaches Mumbai, are city roads prepared for it? Here's what we know

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, June 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, June 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...