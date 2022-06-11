Mumbai: After BMC's review, now, Navy, NDRF, Fire Brigade to visit various vulnerable areas of city

NDRF during rescue operation after a wall collapses at Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. | ANI

Every citizen of Mumbai waits for Monsoon but this rain also troubles Mumbaikars with waterlogging, landslides, and building collapse problems.

Last week, BMC Commissioner had taken a review of monsoon preparation work and said BMC is ready for the monsoon.

Now, Navy, NDRF teams, Mumbai Fire brigade, and ward level BMC officers will visit various vulnerable areas of Mumbai. During visits, these teams will make plans to tackle untoward incidents, rescue operations and relocation of people.

Hemant Parab, Chief Firebrigade Officer said " In the next two three days, we will visit Kurla, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Wadala area. Our priority is for the landslide area and areas with water logging issues will be visited thereafter. We will conduct recce of those areas. We will also prepare teams of local to coordinate and help people if the untoward incident occurrs".

"During the visit, we will sensitise the locals. after our visit, they will also get an alert. And during heavy rainfall, they may leave the area or take precautions," Said Parab

There are 72 landslide-prone areas in Mumbai. These areas are included in the red zone category. NDRF, Navy, BMC ward level officers and Firebrigade all will make arrangements for coordination among themselves.