Mumbai: After 3 days search teams call off operation to locate toddler who fell into gutter

Mumbai: The search operation to rescue a three-year-old boy who fell into a gutter on July 10 in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon has been called off by the Fire Brigade.

Since July 10, a thorough search operation was conducted with the help of a rope, hook anchor, ladder and other rescue equipment, by firemen in 10-kilometre radius from the place of the incident but of no avail as Divyansh Singh was not found by the team. A drone was also brought for help but of no use. The responsibility of the operation was handed over to API Sheikh, Vanrai Police station and Sub Engineer Sonawane, P/Southward Maintenance Department.

However, Suraj Singh, the father of the victim, accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other forces of negligence. "We talked to the BMC officials today. They said a team of 40 NDRF personnel is conducting a search operation in the sewage creek but we didn't find anyone when we went there. A handful of BMCand Fire Department officials are conducting searching operations in Prem Nagar area, which has already be searched," said Singh. CCTV footage of the incident was found in which the child could be seen walking alone on the road before falling in the open drainage system.