Mumbai: After 2-year hiatus, Ganpati fervour returns to city

Mumbai: Ahead of the Ganpati festival falling on August 31, the BMC has granted permission to 503 out of 1,249 applications received from different Ganeshotsav mandals in the past one month. Permissions were denied to 102 mandals and the rest 506 applications are still in process.

Prior to the pandemic, around 3,000 mandals would apply for permission. As the government has lifted Covid restrictions on public observance of dates having religious significance, the mandals are excited to welcome Bappa.

According to the BMC data, around 2,520 mandals had sought permissions in 2021; 1,996 of them were approved. In 2020, just 1,700 mandals got the civic body’s nod.

Since July 4, the civic body started a one-window system for granting permissions to mandals, with Rs 100 charge as allowance fee.

Exuberant to organise the festival after a two-year hiatus, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Samanvay Samiti president Naresh Dahibavkar said, “After Covid period, this will be the first Ganeshotsav in the city. We have started ward-wise WhatsApp group for coordination and speedy approval process. But, we will ensure that all the rules are followed while celebrating the festival.”

BMC joint commissioner Harshad Kale appealed to follow the two-feet height norm for household Ganpatis while asking mandals to adhere to eco-friendly celebrations.

Applications made to BMC from Jul to August: 1,249

Approved - 503

Rejected - 102

Duplicate - 138

In process - 506