Mumbai: Additional admission rounds to be conducted for LLB

In view of the delay faced by students due to the lockdown, the state Higher and Technical Education Department has extended its deadline for the registration of admissions to the Bachelor of Law (LLB) three-year programme. On Friday, Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra, said additional admission rounds will be conducted between April 23 and April 29, 2021 for the law programme.

Students faced difficulties and delay in filling the online registration form for the LLB (three-year) programme. Karan Shukhla, a student said, "My father tested positive for COVID-19 last week. So, I could not find time to fill the admission form, as I was busy running around for the treatment of my father. There were technical glitches too in the online application system."

Rucha Desai, another student, said, "I have been trying to fill the online application form to seek admission for the LLB course, but the system is facing technical errors. I was anxious that I might miss the deadline. Also, the final dates for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for law course have not been announced yet."

On Friday, Samant said, "Students have been unable to complete the registration of admissions to the law course in the last seven to eight days. We have decided that additional admission rounds will be conducted between April 23 and April 29, 2021, for the 767 vacancies after the admission process for the three-year law course of the state through CET." "This extension is the last chance for students to apply for admissions to the LLB three-year programme," he added.