Mumbai: Adani Electricity's Maintenance Work Damages 300 mm Pipeline In Dahisar East, Causing Traffic Disruption; 3rd Incident In A Week | Vijay Gohil

In less than a week, the city reported a third incident of pipeline burst on Monday midnight in Dahisar East. A 300mm pipeline was damaged by a private company while carrying out maintenance work. As seen in the photos, thousands of litres of water flooded the road, impeding the vehicular movement. The repair work was completed by Tuesday afternoon and the water supply to the area was immediately restored. The municipality will evaluate the amount of water loss and the cost of repairs will be recovered from the contractor, said civic sources.

"Penalty to be imposed on person responsible for damage"

“Water is supplied mostly to the Ketkipada area in Dahisar through this pipeline. It was immediately repaired and the supply was restored for the evening slot. We will now evaluate the amount of water loss and the cost of repair incurred on the pipeline. Accordingly, a penalty will be imposed on the person or company responsible for the damage,” said a senior civic official of the water department.

According to the BMC, the pipeline was damaged near the toll plaza on the Western Express Highway during maintenance work carried out by Adani Electricity Ltd. The pipeline had burst on Monday midnight which was noticed by the civic ward office on Tuesday morning. The hydraulic engineering department of R-North ward carried out the repair work, which was completed by 2.45pm.

Previous recent pipeline bursts

The incident comes close on the heels of the 1,800mm pipeline burst in Andheri, which happened on Thursday night. The BMC managed to plug the heavy leak after a 50-hour struggle on Monday while the water supply was disrupted in Andheri East and West, Bandra West, Ghatkopar and Kurla. Although the civic body tried to address the woes of residents by arranging water tankers, the citizens found it extremely difficult to wade through the crisis.

Another 750mm pipeline running opposite the P-North ward office got damaged on Saturday afternoon.