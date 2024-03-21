 Mumbai: Actress Files Case Against Unknown Individual For Morphing, Posting Illicit Photos On Social Media
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Actress Files Case Against Unknown Individual For Morphing, Posting Illicit Photos On Social Media

Mumbai: Actress Files Case Against Unknown Individual For Morphing, Posting Illicit Photos On Social Media

On March 18, at 9.45am, when she opened her Instagram account, she discovered that someone had morphed her face into illicit photos and posted them on an unidentified ‘samm.mer_’ Instagram account, tagging her.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 11:06 PM IST
article-image

A 26-year-old actress filed a case against an unknown individual for allegedly morphing her photos, and a video, and uploading them on social media. The case was filed at Versova police station on March 20.

According to the police report, the actress lives in Seven Bungalows, Andheri (West). On March 18, at 9.45am, when she opened her Instagram account, she discovered that someone had morphed her face into illicit photos and posted them on an unidentified ‘samm.mer_’ Instagram account, tagging her.

Read Also
Mumbai: Man Held For Posting Morphed Pic Of Swami Samarth Maharaj With PM Modi's Face On Facebook
article-image

At 10.36 am, a friend contacted her and informed her that someone on Instagram had uploaded a story on his page with her photos. While she was sharing this with her friends, she revealed that in December 2023, an objectionable video of hers was uploaded on unidentified ‘aqetywol’ and ‘ahanl96’ Instagram accounts.

Following this, the actress filed a case against an unidentified individual under Sections 67 (transmitted in the electronic form any material which contains sexually explicit), and 67 (A) (transmits causes to be published) of the Information Technology Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police Issues Look Out Circular Against Alleged Ponzi Scheme Promoter Amber Dalal

Mumbai Police Issues Look Out Circular Against Alleged Ponzi Scheme Promoter Amber Dalal

Mumbai: Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Gets Personal Attendant In Hospital

Mumbai: Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Gets Personal Attendant In Hospital

Mumbai: Security Guard Held For Molesting 2 Minor Girls In Nagpada

Mumbai: Security Guard Held For Molesting 2 Minor Girls In Nagpada

Mumbai: Actress Files Case Against Unknown Individual For Morphing, Posting Illicit Photos On Social...

Mumbai: Actress Files Case Against Unknown Individual For Morphing, Posting Illicit Photos On Social...

Mumbai: Locals Protest Against ‘Illegal’ Gurudwara Inside Joggers Park In Andheri's Lokhandwala

Mumbai: Locals Protest Against ‘Illegal’ Gurudwara Inside Joggers Park In Andheri's Lokhandwala