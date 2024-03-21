Mumbai: Actress Files Case Against Unknown Individual For Morphing, Posting Illicit Photos On Social Media

A 26-year-old actress filed a case against an unknown individual for allegedly morphing her photos, and a video, and uploading them on social media. The case was filed at Versova police station on March 20.

According to the police report, the actress lives in Seven Bungalows, Andheri (West). On March 18, at 9.45am, when she opened her Instagram account, she discovered that someone had morphed her face into illicit photos and posted them on an unidentified ‘samm.mer_’ Instagram account, tagging her.

At 10.36 am, a friend contacted her and informed her that someone on Instagram had uploaded a story on his page with her photos. While she was sharing this with her friends, she revealed that in December 2023, an objectionable video of hers was uploaded on unidentified ‘aqetywol’ and ‘ahanl96’ Instagram accounts.

Following this, the actress filed a case against an unidentified individual under Sections 67 (transmitted in the electronic form any material which contains sexually explicit), and 67 (A) (transmits causes to be published) of the Information Technology Act.