Mumbai: Actress duped of Rs 3 lakh in liquor shop listing fraud

A well known television and film actress was recently duped to the tune of ₹3.05 lakh in a Google listing fraud when the actress tried ordering a bottle of liquor from a wine shop. The accused duped her on the pretext of registration and sought OTP from the actress and made several transactions to the tune of ₹3.05 lakh. A case of cheating has been registered at Shivaji Park police station and further probe is underway.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the actress, who wanted to order a bottle of liquor to present it at a wedding party on November 19. Subsequently, the actress ran a Google search on her mobile and was looking up the number of Amrut Wines which were in the locality. Upon contacting one of the two numbers shown in the Google search, she ordered a bottle of whiskey and wired ₹4,800 via an e-wallet platform.

After waiting for quite a while, when the liquor bottle was not delivered, the actress called on the number to enquire and was told that the money will not be credited to the owner's account until she does the registration. The caller asked the actress to share a One Time Password to begin the registration, following which she lost ₹1,23,780 in a series of transactions. Upon enquiring about these transactions, the caller claimed he had not received any money and asked her to share her credit card details.

Believing the caller, the actress allegedly shared her details and OTP, following which she lost another ₹1,81,764 in a series of transactions. Curious, when she called back the number to enquire, the accused refused to entertain. Having realised she was duped, the actress immediately approached the Shivaji Park police station and lodged a complaint.

Acting on her complaint, a case of cheating was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating. While police have not made any arrests yet, probe is underway to identify and nab the accused.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 08:43 PM IST