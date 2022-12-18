Mumbai: Actor booked for sexually harassing, extorting teacher

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have registered a case of intimidation, sexual harassment and extortion against television actor Amit Antil.

As per the complaint lodged by a south Mumbai teacher at Malabar Hill police station, Mr Antil blackmailed her with some of her intimate photos that he had shot. He allegedly told her he would kill her son if she didn’t pay in exchange for the photos. Mr Antil has appeared in a few reality shows and acted in some crime-based shows.

Police sources said the complainant is 42 years old and Mr Antil befriended her last year. When they started meeting regularly, he discreetly took intimate photos of her and first demanded Rs95,000 in exchange and then Rs5.5 lakh. However, he didn’t return the photos and then demanded Rs18 lakh, following which she approached the police.

The police said a probe is underway and they have lodged a case under sections 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation), 384 (extortion), 504 (intentional insults with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 417 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 67A of the Information Technology Act.