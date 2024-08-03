Mumbai Accident: Women Killed After SUV Driven By 28-Year-Old Rams Ran Over Her Under Kamala Mills Flyover

Thane Accident: Two Labourers Killed As Crane Belt Breaks In Bhiwandi | Representational Image

A widow and mother of four minor children was run over by a 28-year-old software engineer driving an SUV under the Kamala Mills flyover on Tuesday evening at 7.30pm. The driver, Akshay Kishor Patel, killed 36-year-old Poonam Kharwa while taking a U-turn under the flyover where she was crossing the road.

Kharwa’s children – Sahil, 14, Roshani, 10, Amir, 7, Laxmi, 3 – are now orphaned and homeless. The family lives under the Elphinstone flyover. Their mother was the only earning member and their father passed away four years ago.

According to the FIR, Kharwa was crossing the road in front of Modern Kitchen when Patel knocked her down. The impact caused her to fall on to the divider, resulting in a head injury.

Patel is a resident of Chandanwadi in south Mumbai. Along with his friend Harshita Ahuja, 28, he rushed Kharwa to Nair Hospital for treatment, but she was pronounced dead before admission.

The police said Patel has a learning license. “The woman in the passenger seat with him had a regular license and owns the vehicle. We detained the accused and later allowed him to go after giving him a notice of appearance.” an official said.

Kharwa’s eldest son studied till Class 4 and had to drop out after his father’s death. He helped his mother sell gajras (flower garlands). Sahil said, “My work is to travel to Dadar station and bring different types of flowers. I sell roses and my mom used to sell gajras in the Lower Parel area. I don’t know how we will survive because I am just 14 years old. I left my three-year-old sister Laxmi at my uncle’s place because it was difficult to console her. She was crying and asking where mom is, and I told her that she has gone to our native place for a few days.”

Sahil’s uncle Sanjya Kharwa said, “We want the accused to provide some financial help in securing a small house on rent, as they are currently homeless."

The police have registered a case against Patel under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and section 3(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act (driving a motor vehicle in any public place without an effective driving license).