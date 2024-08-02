MP Horrific Road Mishaps: One Dead, 7 Injured In Back-To-Back Road Accidents In Ratlam & Badnawar

Truck that crashed on Mhow-Neemuch Highway |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A driver was killed after a truck laden with iron pipes rammed into a motelís wall on Mhow-Neemuch Highway, police said.

The accident occurred at Ipca Chemical Factory, approximately 6 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Thursday morning. "The driver of the truck laden with iron pipes lost control after which the vehicle broke through the motelís wall," the police officer said.

The truck was on its way to Ratlam from Jawara when it lost balance between the IPCA factory and Sejawata Phanta and collided with the motelís wall.

The force of the impact propelled the iron pipes forward, penetrating the truck's cabin. The collision completely destroyed the front part of the truck, including the steering, cabin and other components.

The driver, trapped by the steering wheel and truck's lower section, sustained fatal injuries as the iron pipes pierced his legs, killing him on the spot.

Villagers and passersby alerted police, who arrived promptly and, with the help of a JCB and the villagers, extricated the driver's body. The body has been sent to medical college for a post-mortem examination.

Identification of the driver was underway. Preliminary investigations suggest that a steering failure may have caused the accident.

Overturned bus on Petlawad road in Badnawar town; 7 passengers injured as bus overturns

Badnawar: Seven passengers were injured when their bus overturned as brake failed on Petlawad road in Badnawar town on Thursday afternoon, a police official said.

The accident occurred near Yash College around 2 pm when a passenger bus en route from Badnawar to Dhar overturned due to brake failure.

Police and ambulance services worked swiftly to extricate the injured passengers and transport them to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injured passengers were Ramprasad, Ramesh, Ramkanya, and Leelabai, among others.

The driver and conductor of the bus were initially taken to the hospital but reportedly fled from the ambulance.