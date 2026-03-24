 Mumbai Accident: SUV Badly Damaged In Juhu Crash Near Metro Construction Site; Injured Rushed To Hospital
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Mumbai Accident: SUV Badly Damaged In Juhu Crash Near Metro Construction Site; Injured Rushed To Hospital

A black SUV was involved in a major accident in Juhu on March 24. Footage shared by Viral Bhayani shows the vehicle toppled with shattered glass, highlighting the impact. Injured passengers have been taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities have not yet released details on the accident’s cause or the number of casualties.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
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Mumbai: A black SUV was involved in a major accident near the metro construction site in Juhu on March 24. Visuals shared online showed the car crushed, toppled, and with shattered glass, highlighting the severity of the crash.

The video was shared by Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram handle. The accident occurred opposite Suyog Hospital on Gulmohar Road in Juhu.

According to the latest updates, the injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. As of now, there is no update on how the accident occurred or the number of people injured.

More details awaited

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