Kalyan–Murbad Road Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Man Killed In Dumper Crash, Locals Protest Unchecked Quarry Traffic | VIDEO

Kalyan. Feb 24: A 25-year-old man was killed in a tragic road accident on the busy Kalyan–Murbad Road on Tuesday morning, raising serious concerns about unchecked heavy vehicle movement in the area.

The incident occurred between 9:30 am and 10:00 am near Mharal Pada, where large-scale transportation of gravel and stones from nearby quarries is routinely carried out through heavy dumpers.

The deceased has been identified as Vaibhav Sahebrao Bhamre (25), a resident of Malegaon. According to eyewitnesses, a speeding dumper lost control and rammed into Bhamre, resulting in his on-the-spot death. The impact of the collision was so severe that he succumbed to his injuries before any medical assistance could arrive.

Residents raise safety concerns

Local residents alleged that the stretch of road is already narrow and congested due to ongoing development works. Despite the frequent movement of heavy vehicles transporting quarry material, there has been little visible monitoring by the traffic department or strict enforcement from the administration, they claimed.

Driver apprehended, protests erupt

Soon after the accident, enraged locals gathered at the spot and apprehended the dumper driver, handing him over to the police. The incident triggered protests, with residents demanding immediate measures to regulate heavy vehicle traffic and improve road safety.

Protesters questioned the lack of traffic control and accused authorities of ignoring repeated complaints about the dangers posed by rashly driven dumpers.

Investigation underway

Police personnel reached the scene shortly after being alerted and managed to pacify the agitating crowd. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident is currently underway.

