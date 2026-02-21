Thane Tragedy: 4 Occupants Escape Unharmed As Moving Car Catches Fire On Viviana Mall Flyover

A moving Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire was gutted by flames on the Viviana Mall flyover in Thane, with all four occupants escaping safely | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, Feb 21: A Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire was completely gutted by a fire on the Nashik-Mumbai lane of the Viviana Mall flyover on Saturday. Fortunately, all four occupants, including the driver, managed to escape the vehicle without injuries before the flames intensified.

Incident overview

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the incident was reported at approximately 01:04 am on February 21, 2026. The vehicle (registration number MH 04 DR 5697), owned and driven by Mr Darbar Singh, was en route from Sambhaji Nagar to Malad, Mumbai, when the fire broke out.

Swift response and containment

Upon receiving the alert from a local resident, Smt. Dakshata, emergency services were mobilised immediately. The response team included:

Officers and personnel from Rabodi Police Station to manage traffic and site security. One fire engine and one rescue vehicle. One utility vehicle and dedicated staff.

Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly 20 minutes, successfully extinguishing the fire by 01:25 am.

Casualties and damage

While the car was reduced to a charred skeleton, no casualties or injuries were reported. "The occupants noticed the fire in time and evacuated the vehicle immediately, preventing what could have been a major tragedy," an RDMC official stated.

Traffic on the Nashik-Mumbai stretch of the highway was briefly affected during the firefighting operations but returned to normalcy shortly after the flames were doused. The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation, though a short circuit in the engine compartment is suspected. The site has been cleared, and the situation is fully under control.

