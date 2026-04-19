Mumbai Accident: Speeding Fortuner Rams Into Kia On Dahisar Bridge; Passengers Injured, Driver Detained - Visuals From Site Surfaces

Mumbai: Passengers, including senior citizens, were injured after a speeding Fortuner lost control and rammed into a Kia car on Dahisar Bridge in Mumbai. The incident occurred on Saturday night when the Fortuner hit the Kia from behind. Visuals shared online showed the impact of the collision, with the Kia car seen badly damaged.

In a video shared by Headlines 24x7 News, the Fortuner is seen bearing a Gujarat registration, GJ16, which belongs to Bharuch, while the Kia car is registered in Mumbai under MH 47 from the Borivali RTO. The accident caused major traffic disruption on the busy road.

According to a News18 Marathi report, the driver was allegedly talking on the phone and lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident. Some passengers in the Kia, including senior citizens, were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Traffic was also affected for some time after the incident.

Case Registered, Driver Detained

Moreover, a case has been registered at the MHB Police Station against the Fortuner driver for negligent and rash driving. The police have detained the driver for further questioning.

Meanwhile, in another recent accident case, two people were killed and two others seriously injured in two separate incidents that occurred in the early hours of Friday in Panvel. In one incident, a speeding motorcycle rammed into a road divider, killing a man, while in another, a tempo carrying cement pipes was hit from behind by a truck, resulting in the death of a cleaner. Cases have been registered at Panvel City and Panvel Taluka police stations in connection with both accidents. Prior to that, a major accident took place at the Arenja Corner traffic signal in Vashi, involving a tourist vehicle and a bus at one of the busy junctions leading towards Palm Beach Road.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/