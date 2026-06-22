Mumbai: Accident Reported On WEH In Santacruz Amid Rain, Traffic Affected After Tempo Falls Sideways On Flyover - VIDEO

Mumbai: An accident was reported on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai's Santacruz where a pickup truck crashed on the road on Monday morning. The accident took place amid early morning rains.

In a video shared by Vivek Iyer on X (formerly Twitter), a tempo was seen fallen on the road. Even the police van is seen in the visuals. Due to the one side fallen tempo, traffic has been noticed with long queue of vehicles on the road.

Accident on Western Expressway at Santacruz

Mastic asphalt working wonders for Mumbaikars@MTPHereToHelp @mybmc @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/InJImsdcJ3 — Vivek Iyer (@VivekIyer72) June 22, 2026

Reacting to the video, Mumbai Police assured that the matter would be investigated and further said that, "Thanks for bringing this to our Notice. Santacruz Traffic Division has been informed about this."

Thanks for bringing this to our Notice. Santacruz Traffic Division has been informed about this. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 22, 2026

Separate fatal crash under spotlight

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two young friends were killed on Sunday after a speeding BMW was allegedly travelling at over 250 kmph, crashed on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Badlapur.

According to reports, the three individuals were on a late-night drive when they met with the accident. The crash was so severe that two of them died on the spot, while the third is undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Negi (26), a resident of Badlapur, and Rebecca Jacob (24), a resident of Bandra. While, the injured survivor, identified as Angad, who was allegedly behind the wheel at the time of the crash, is undergoing treatment at Jupiter Hospital in Thane and is said to be out of danger.

High-speed impact on the expressway

According to police, Yogesh had celebrated his birthday with friends in Badlapur West on Saturday night. After the party, Yogesh, Rebecca, and Angad allegedly decided to take a late-night drive on the under-construction stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The fatal accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, near the Erenjad area while the BMW was travelling from Titwala towards Badlapur.

Meanwhile, the Investigators claim that the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle at an extremely high speed before it slammed into the road divider. The force of the collision caused the car to overturn multiple times and skid across the highway, destroying the vehicle.

Investigation continues

Sources also indicated that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. However, police have not officially confirmed the claim, stating that forensic and medical reports are awaited before drawing any conclusions.

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