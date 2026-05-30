Mumbai Accident: Car Crashes Into Generator Van Near Borivali East-West Bridge; 1 Critical - Visuals Surface | X/Dahisarkar

Mumbai: A collision between a car and a generator van near Mumbai's Borivali West has left one man critically injured. The serious road accident was reported near the East-West Bridge in Borivali West on Friday evening after a car crashed into a generator van parked on the roadside.

The video was shared by Dahisarkar on their official handle on Instagram. The footage shows the severe impact of the collision as the car rammed into the generator van from behind while it was parked on the side of the road. The impact of the crash was severe, leaving one man critically injured. However, it is currently unclear who was injured in the incident.

Visuals from the site also showed residents and commuters rushing to help before emergency services arrived at the scene.

Meanwhile, in another recent accident case, four youths were killed in a horrific road accident after a private travel bus heading from Parbhani to Pune collided head-on with a motorcycle near Manwath town in Maharashtra's Parbhani district. The impact was so severe that all four riders died on the spot, while the motorcycle was completely mangled in the crash.

The accident occurred near the Andharwad Maruti Temple area, close to Rahul Ginning on the Parbhani-Pathri Highway. Residents gathered in large numbers at the accident site as news of the deaths spread across the town. Tensions escalated shortly after the accident when an angry crowd allegedly vandalised the private bus.

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