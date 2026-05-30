Maharashtra Accident: Parbhani-Pune Private Travels Bus Hits Motorcycle Near Manwath, 4 Youths Killed On Spot; Angry Crowd Vandalises Vehicle |

Parbhani: Four youths were killed in a horrific road accident after a private travels bus heading from Parbhani to Pune collided head-on with a motorcycle near Manwath town in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Friday night. The impact was so severe that all four riders died on the spot, while the motorcycle was completely mangled in the crash.

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The accident occurred near the Andharwad Maruti Temple area, close to Rahul Ginning on the Parbhani-Pathri Highway. According to preliminary information, the private bus was travelling towards Pune when it allegedly rammed into an oncoming motorcycle.

The collision triggered panic in the area, with local residents rushing to the spot after hearing the loud crash. Witnesses stated that the force of the impact threw the riders off the motorcycle, causing fatal injuries.

Details On The Deceased

According to an ABP Majha report, the deceased have been identified as Shubham Apparao Dahe (30), Vishnu Gore (28), Prahlad Ashokrao Kute (29), and Navnath Shamrao Jadhav (38), all residents of Manwath. The condition of some of the bodies was so severe that identification initially proved difficult.

Residents gathered in large numbers at the accident site as news of the deaths spread across the town. Tensions escalated shortly after the accident when an angry crowd allegedly vandalised the private bus. Police personnel rushed to the scene to prevent the situation from worsening and brought the crowd under control.

With the help of local residents, police shifted the bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem examination and cleared the damaged vehicles from the highway. The accident also led to a temporary traffic disruption on the Parbhani-Pathri Highway, with vehicles stranded for some time until authorities restored normal movement.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the collision, including whether overspeeding or negligence played a role in the crash. Statements of witnesses and the bus driver are being recorded as part of the probe.

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