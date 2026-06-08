Mumbai Accident: BEST Bus Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles Near Dadar's Plaza Cinema; Traffic Hit - Disturbing Visuals Surface

Mumbai: A BEST bus allegedly went out of control and crashed into multiple vehicles near Dadar's Plaza Cinema on Monday, leading to traffic congestion in the area.

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According to the information received, the bus allegedly went out of control near Plaza Cinema and collided with a taxi and several other cars before crashing. Visuals shared on social media showed a taxi overturned and a damaged motorcycle lying on the road, indicating the strong impact of the crash. The BEST bus reportedly hit barricades placed at a construction site along the roadside and crashed into an excavation truck, which passed through the front glass of the bus.

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The visuals also showed Mumbai Traffic Police and Police present at the site to manage the situation, and further details on injuries, damage and the cause are still awaited. The Mumbai Traffic Police also shared an update on social media and stated that the "traffic movement is currently slowed near Kotwal Garden."

Meanwhile, in another recent Bus accident cases, a 50-year-old man died after a BEST bus allegedly rammed into his parked car at Pushpa Park on Mumbai's Western Express Highway in Malad East. A major traffic disruption was reported after the crash during peak commuting hours.

Last week, a nine-year-old boy was killed in a road accident in Malad East after a BEST bus allegedly hit the bicycle he was riding on. The deceased, Rupesh Dhotre, was travelling as a pillion rider on a bicycle being ridden by his 14-year-old cousin.

Last month, a BEST bus conductor was killed in a chain collision involving four buses near Amboli Naka in Andheri West. The accident took place on SV Road, between Amboli Naka and the Rajkumar bus stop, after a fallen tree caused heavy traffic congestion in the area. During the impact, the conductor got trapped between two of the vehicles while walking behind the parked buses. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Cooper Hospital, however, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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