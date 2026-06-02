Mumbai Accident: 82-Year-Old Man On Way To Meet Granddaughter Killed By Speeding Biker In Andheri

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, an 82-year-old man was killed after being hit by a speeding bike on the Lokhandwala Back Road in Andheri West. The residents have raised concerns over reckless driving in the area.

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According to a post shared by AndheriLOCA on X (formerly Twitter), the deceased has been identified as Radhakrishna K. P. Menon, a resident of Four Bungalows in Andheri. The accident occurred on May 31 when Menon was on his way to meet his granddaughter as part of his regular evening routine.

As he was walking along Lokhandwala Back Road, a biker, who was allegedly travelling at high speed, reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into him. The impact was so severe that Menon died on the spot. The 82-year-old would routinely leave his residence in Four Bungalows and walk up to SVP Nagar to meet his granddaughter.

Moreover, the condition of the biker is also not good, who is currently hospitalised in Kokilaben Hospital.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents, who have urged authorities to take strict action against rash driving and speeding on Lokhandwala Back Road to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, a 55-year-old man was killed after a speeding Maruti Suzuki Brezza allegedly crashed into four vehicles in Nehrunagar, Kurla. The driver reportedly took the injured victim to a hospital but fled without informing the police.

Last week, a 74-year-old man allegedly lost control of his car and rammed into a roadside vegetable stall in Mulund, killing a woman on the spot and seriously injuring a mother and her two-year-old child.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 6.30 pm near the City of Joy Nirmal Lifestyle Society on Cement Road in Mulund. The accused driver was driving his Kia car out of the building premises when another vehicle allegedly appeared in front of him. The elderly driver has been taken into police custody and a case has been registered. Officials said the condition of the two-year-old child remains critical.

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