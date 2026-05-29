Mumbai: Elderly Driver Loses Control, Woman Killed In Mulund Crash | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 74-year-old man allegedly lost control of his car and rammed into a roadside vegetable stall in Mulund on May 28, killing a woman on the spot and seriously injuring a mother and her two-year-old child.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 6.30 pm near the City of Joy Nirmal Lifestyle Society on Cement Road in Mulund. The accused driver, a resident of the same residential complex, was driving his Kia car (MH-12 SO 6740) out of the building premises when another vehicle allegedly appeared in front of him.

In a bid to apply the brakes, the driver allegedly pressed the accelerator instead, causing the car to speed uncontrollably into a vegetable shop.

The deceased woman, identified as Shah, was purchasing vegetables at the stall named “Raju Fruit, Vegetable and Coconut Vendor” when the vehicle crashed into the shop. Another woman and her two-year-old child, who were also present at the spot, sustained serious injuries in the incident.

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The shocking accident created panic in the area, with local residents immediately alerting the Mulund police. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared Shah dead on arrival.

Police have taken the elderly driver into custody and registered a case in connection with the incident. Officials said the condition of the two-year-old child remains critical.

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