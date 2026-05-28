'What Happens To The 100's Of Mumbai Workers?': Sanjay Gupta Reacts To Reports Of Ranveer Singh's Pralay Makers Planning To Shoot The Film In Hyderabad Amid FWICE Row

Ranveer Singh / Sanjay Gupta | X / Instagram

After FWICE issued a 'non-cooperative directive' against Ranveer Singh, not many Bollywood celebrities have openly spoken up about. However, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has been vocal about it on X (Twitter). On Thursday, some social media accounts tweeted that maybe the makers of Ranveer's next film Pralay are planning to shoot the film outside Mumbai amid the FWICE row, and they might construct a set in Hyderabad or Noida.

Reacting to one of the tweets, Gupta wrote, "If true??? Production shifts from Mumbai to Hyderabad. What happens to the 100's of Mumbai workers that were supposed to work on this film? (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Sanjay Gupta On FWICE Ban On Ranveer Singh

On Tuesday, Gupta, without naming anyone, had also reacted to reports if FWICE banning Ranveer. He had tweeted, "When an A List Hero shoots there are more than 300 workers working on sets. Ban him and you are not stopping him but depriving the workers of their livelihood. What sense does it even make???"

Ranveer Singh-Don 3 Controversy

Ranveer was supposed to star in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, but according to reports, he opted out of the film a couple of weeks before the shoot. Farhan and his business partner, Ritesh Sidhwani, reportedly complained to film bodies against Ranveer. While there were several meetings that happened, the issue was not resolved.

On Monday, FWICE held a press conference, in which he mentioned that they invited Ranveer thrice to come and meet them, but the actor didn't come. Later, when they announced the press conference, they received an email from him stating that the matter doesn't come under their jurisdiction. So, they decided to issue a 'non-cooperative directive' against him.

However, later the chief advisor of FWICE clarified that he cannot ban anyone.