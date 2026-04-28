Marine Drive Accident VIDEO: Exact Moment When Speeding Biker Hit Elderly Pedestrian Caught On Cam; 3 Killed On Spot |

Mumbai: A tragic early morning accident on Marine Drive claimed three lives after a speeding motorcycle rammed into an elderly pedestrian, with a viral video capturing the chilling moment of impact.

The incident occurred around 5:40 am on the northbound carriageway of NS Road near Parsi Gate. According to police, the victims have been identified as Kishor Pandurang Lamne (66), the pedestrian, and the two-wheeler riders Krishna Uday Desai (19) and Chandni Imamali Shaikh (18).

In the widely circulated video, the elderly man can be seen attempting to cross the road when a loud horn is heard. Within seconds, a speeding bike crashes into him, sending all three individuals crashing onto the road. The motorcycle is seen skidding several metres ahead due to the force of the collision.

Police said Desai was riding the motorcycle (MH-01-EL-6266) at high speed with Shaikh as the pillion rider when the accident took place. Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding and possible signal violation led to the fatal crash. All three victims were rushed to GT Hospital, where doctors declared them dead before admission.

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Cops revealed that Desai had celebrated his birthday with friends in Mulund on Sunday night and had reportedly left around 11:30 pm, telling them he was heading home. However, he is believed to have travelled towards South Mumbai instead. His family’s attempts to contact him early morning went unanswered, and they were later informed about the accident.

The deceased pedestrian, Lamne, was a resident of Girgaum, while Desai lived in Mulund East and Shaikh in Colaba. Police are still investigating how the two riders knew each other.

Probe Underway After The Deadly Crash

A case has been registered at the Marine Drive Police Station. Cops are examining CCTV footage and gathering further evidence to establish the exact sequence of events. The incident has once again raised concerns over reckless driving and traffic violations in Mumbai, even during relatively low-traffic hours.